Broadcast Pix Brings Future and Past Together for a French National Museum

The Museum of Civilizations of Europe and the Mediterranean (opens in new tab) has built its reputation by combining historical exhibits with social commentary to tell the story of this rich basin of civilization. The Museum recently enhanced its storytelling capabilities with the addition of a Broadcast Pix (opens in new tab) MX Hybrid Integrated Production Solution.

The French national museum, located in Marseille and known as MUCEM, presents permanent exhibitions based on different scientific fields: anthropology, archaeology, history, art history and contemporary art. The MUCEM also offers temporary exhibitions often linked to current artistic or social events.

Most of the museum’s equipment is dedicated to its auditorium, which hosts more than 200 events annually – including exhibits, conferences and concerts – with many of them recorded for archiving and on-demand viewing purposes. The museum had relied on a Broadcast Pix Mica system since its inaugural opening in 2013, but the team realized it needed an upgraded solution as its production needs expanded.

[Broadcast Pix Introduces New 4K Hybrid Model] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Broadcast Pix)

The Broadcast Pix system was selected for its flexibility and performance, according to Eric Moncho, Auditorium and Events Manager at MUCEM. “This new system allows us to capture events in the auditorium in SDI and NDI for the highest level of production and distribution flexibility,” Moncho said. “Now we have a system capable of controlling our NDI cameras in all our rooms from the same studio.”

The Auditorium configuration is based on six cameras: three older SDI models and three newer NDI models, the specification for delivering and receiving high-definition uncompressed video at the lowest latency among other NDI-compliant networked devices.

[Monomoy High School Produces Daily Morning Show with Broadcast Pix] (opens in new tab)

MUCEM has several rooms including eight main areas with capacities between 300 to 1300 people, which are generally recorded with a single camera. The museum’s recording schedule was accelerated by the pandemic when attendance was either prohibited or limited to online viewing. Using the new MX Hybrid allows the museum to reinforce the single camera system with the three additional NDI cameras.

(Image credit: Broadcast Pix)

The sale and installation were managed remotely by Broadcast Pix dealer partner SAV, a provider of audio-visual solutions for the corporate and TV/radio broadcast markets. SAV worked closely with Broadcast Pix to ensure MUCEM had the right solutions for its current needs and future exhibits.

“This hybrid production and streaming solution is a perfect fit for the museum’s exhibition and content plans,” said Carlo Bolognesi, EMEA sales manager for Broadcast Pix, “It gives them infinite flexibility to record events, stream them seamlessly and present their mission in the highest quality—and it can grow with them as their plans evolve.”