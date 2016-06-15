BrightSign Media Player to Integrate Bluetooth Connectivity

BrightSign debuted at InfoComm 2016 last week in Las Vegas a new technology that uses Bluetooth to bring viewer interactivity to the digital signage market. The company’s new BrightBeacon capability enables businesses to connect digital signage to their customers’ mobile devices. The technology elevates digital signage to a two-screen experience and enables highly targeted audience participation – presenting near-limitless potential to businesses interested in maximizing the impact of their digital signage networks.



BrightBeacon makes it possible for businesses to create unique, personalized experiences for any application, enabling bi-directional communication between digital signage and their customers’ mobile devices. According to the company this increases customer engagement by enabling businesses to provide highly relevant messaging and content on their digital signage and on customers’ mobile devices. A new level of audience participation is also created when the customer is presented with options to interact with and control the signage from their mobile device.

Integrating Bluetooth technology into the digital signage ecosystem "will fuel the next wave of innovation in digital signage" according to BrightSign. With an expected $40B increase in beacon-related sales in 2016, BrightSign says that "businesses are lining up to take advantage of this new technology. Retailers will increase sales with engaging point-of-purchase promotions. Informative messaging capabilities will enrich the visitor experience at transportation hubs, corporate & educational campuses, and other public spaces. Lobbies will greet visitors with a personalized welcome. And interactive exhibits at museums, entertainment venues and other attractions will take on a whole new level of interactivity."

The BrightSign Bluetooth low-energy (BTLE) beacon itself is integrated in the BrightSign 4K1142 player – no need for an external device. The beacon scans for other BTLE-enabled mobile devices and sends highly targeted content based on the device’s location. Additionally, the beacon can also receive content, opening the door for two-way engagement that, until now, hasn’t been available as an integrated solution.