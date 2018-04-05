BrightSign Enables Out-of-Home Advertising with a Sharing-Economy Twist

A fan of ABC’s Shark Tank? Then you’ll definitely recognize WaiveCar, a start-up bringing together digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising and car-sharing. The company accepted a $500k investment on the show in Q4 2017 and has since deployed a fleet of 19 vehicles in Los Angeles and the surrounding area, with an additional three vehicles in New York.

The growing fleet of Chevrolet and Hyundai electric cars, which are free to drivers for the first two hours, is outfitted with double-sided LCD screens that serve as roving billboards; advertising costs 2.9 cents per 15-second spot.

Adomni, creators of an online platform that makes DOOH advertising accessible and affordable to businesses of all sizes, collaborated with Five Tier to build a robust DOOH solution that makes it easy for advertisers to create, upload and schedule ads to run atop WaiveCar’s vehicles. Five Tier’s marketing automation software integrates with Adomni’s DOOH platform to create a self-contained solution that enables advertisers to create and push advertisements directly to WaiveCar’s fleet of vehicles.

WaiveCar's digital billboards feature BrightSign HD1023 media players with GPS capabilities.

The LCD screens atop each WaiveCar are connected to BrightSign HD1023 media players, which route advertising content to the screens as chosen by the advertiser. BrightSign’s GPS capabilities make it possible to further target advertisements based on specific geofencing requirements. For example, a coffee shop in Santa Monica can specify an ad is displayed only when WaiveCars are within a certain proximity of the coffee shop. The ability to control when and where the ads display increases ad placement ROI.

“We’re extremely proud and excited about this collaboration with Five Tier, BrightSign and WaiveCar,” said Jonathan Gudai, CEO of Adomni. “Brands are now empowered to create their message through Adomni and Five Tier and then immediately see their advertisement on a WaiveCar. This is a perfect example of the new, progressive chapter we’re entering in DOOH advertising.”