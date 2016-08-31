BrightSign Announces New Tagging Capabilities

BrightSign unveiled new tagging capabilities for BrightSign Network – the company’s cloud-based digital signage network management service. These tagging features will be useful for customers with expansive digital signage networks and also for marketing firms that manage digital signage networks for many customers. These new functionalities are available now as part of the latest BrightSign Network v4.3.



“The ability to tag content and tag individual media players brings a new level of customization to digital signage,” said Jeff Hastings, BrightSign’s CEO. “BrightSign Network takes what would otherwise be a very complicated content management task and streamlines the process such that anyone can determine where and when desired content will appear.”

BrightSign Network is a secure, PCI-compliant service that delivers the complete infrastructure to serve, manage and support a customer’s digital signage network, freeing them from the complexities of hosting and maintaining the network on their own. BrightSign Network is user-accessible via BrightAuthor, a free PC software application, and the BrightSign Network Web UI, accessible from any browser.

The new tagging feature set available on BrightSign Network v4.3 includes functionalities like media tagging, tagged playlists, player tagging and the ability to match tags.