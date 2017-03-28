BrightSign Announces Integration with Three CMS Providers

BrightSign announced that a trio of leading CMS providers are now compatible with the company’s media players. ComQi, Four Winds Interactive and Signagelive have all integrated their platforms with BrightSign���s Series 3 family of media players and validated them as compatible with their respective CMS platforms.



“Our focus has always been to build the best, most reliable signage hardware,” said Jeff Hastings, BrightSign’s CEO. “Working closely with all of the leading CMS providers means that our customers have extensive options when choosing content partners.”

CMS vendors test and certify media players that are best suited to work with their content creation and management platforms. To that end, BrightSign’s media players are now certified for use with ComQi, Signagelive and Four Winds Interactive content management systems.

“We were impressed with the BrightSign platform capabilities, including their overall vision and product roadmap,” said Francois Hechme, Senior Director of Product Management at FWI. “Our partnership with BrightSign will allow us to offer high quality media players to meet a customer’s desired application and budget. We worked closely with the BrightSign team to fully integrate FWI’s Content Player for Web software with the BrightSign platform to take advantage of all of its capabilities. We have plans to continue to work together to enhance our product offering and are excited to discuss these options at our DSE booth #913.”