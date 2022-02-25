Bowdoin to Equip All Students with Apple Tools (Campus Technology)

"Bowdoin College has announced it will provide every student with a suite of Apple technology as well as access to course-specific software in an initiative it's calling the Digital Excellence Commitment. The goal: to advance learning, inspire innovative teaching, and create digital equity across the student body in the use of tools essential for success in the twenty-first century, according to a press release."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Starting this fall, Bowdoin College is connecting every student with Apple products -- each student will all receive an iPad mini, an Apple Pencil, and a MacBook Pro from the school, with the opportunity to buy the devices for $1 upon graduation. "Our Digital Excellence Commitment allows us to level the playing field so that every student has the opportunity to fully benefit from the technology that plays an essential and growing role in the learning experience at Bowdoin," notes Clayton Rose, the institution's president.