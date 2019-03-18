Bose Ships PowerShare Amps with Dante Connectivity

The What: Bose Professional is now shipping the two newest models in its line of PowerShare adaptable power amplifiers: the PS604D (600 watts divisible into four channels) and PS404D (400 watts divisible into four channels) featuring Dante networking capability.

The What Else: With the initial introduction of PowerShare adaptable power amplifiers in 2016, Bose Professional armed installers with a powerful new advantage: the freedom to put amplifier power where it’s needed and waste less of an amplifier’s drive potential where it’s not. “The notion of a multi-channel amplifier that breaks free from the fixed-power-per-channel architecture has been well received,” said Bose amplifier product line manager Ashraf Elghamrawi. “Integrators told us that ‘power-sharing’ makes their projects more responsive, and they asked for digital input options for even more flexibility.”

The Bottom Line: Both new amplifiers support four audio input channels from a Dante network, have the ability to mix onboard analog inputs with digital Dante inputs, and give installers the freedom to place the amplifier away from the source location.