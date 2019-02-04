Bose Professional Introduces PowerSpace Power Amplifiers

The What: Bose Professional has introduced PowerSpace amplifiers, a new line of five cost-effective power amplifiers offering the right power levels and DSP options for commercial applications.

The What Else: PowerSpace amplifiers integrate with the expanding line of Bose Professional loudspeakers, processors, and control devices. The line includes three models with Bose AmpLink connectivity and two models featuring an integrated DSP.

Ideal for zone-expansion applications, the P21000A, P2600A, and P4300A models (2 x 1000, 2 x 604, and 2 x 300 watts, respectively) work for any commercial installation with clean, reliable power and digital connectivity. A Bose AmpLink input allows for multiple channels of uncompressed, low-latency digital audio from Bose digital sound processors via a single Cat 5 cable. Versatile outputs give you the flexibility to deliver full channel power to either low- or high-impedance loads — without bridging — and even send double power to a single zone.

Additionally, the P4300+ and P4150+ models (4 x 300 and 4 x 150 watts) combine power and built-in DSP into a space-saving 1RU design for quick-turn installations. An onboard configuration utility and intuitive browser-based user interface present common tasks in a logical manner, allowing for faster system configuration, thereby reducing installation time while increasing setup accuracy. Once installed, proprietary Bose algorithms offer predictable performance, while optional interfaces — such as ControlCenter analog zone controllers — make operation easy for end users. For premium commercial applications, Bose PowerSpace+ models provide amplification and DSP in one integrated, easy-to-configure package.

The Bottom Line: New Bose PowerSpace versatile power amplifiers are part of the significantly expanded Bose Business Music Systems portfolio that includes redesigned loudspeakers, amplifiers, DSP processors, controllers, and software products that raise the bar in meeting the expectations of system integrators, consultants, and their customers in terms of aesthetics, function, quality, and budget.