Bogen Communications Launched Sound Masking Software—Here's What to Know

Bogen Communications has released Sound Masking Software for Nyquist C4000 and Nyquist E7000, and two sound masking speakers, including the Nyquist Suspended Ceiling Grid Sound Masking Speaker and Nyquist Variable Firing Sound Masking Speaker. Bogen Communications introduction of sound masking functionality ushers in a new era and a logical extension of the company’s audio products in adjacent market segments.

Sound Masking delivers superior performance, high reliability, ease of use, and flexible coverage across any indoor space. The functionality is available for Nyquist C4000 Version 5.0 or higher and Nyquist E7000 Version 8.0 or higher to provide an integrated solution under a single audio system. To operate the Sound Masking System, users install the software license, one (or more) Nyquist Amplifier(s) and dedicated sound masking speakers, including the Nyquist Suspended Ceiling Grid Sound Masking Speaker or the Nyquist Variable Firing Sound Masking Speaker.

The Nyquist Suspended Ceiling Grid Sound Masking Speaker (NQ-SMS1810-SCG) includes a ceiling grid mount and a sound masking speaker assembly, which consists of an 8-inch dual-cone loudspeaker with a 10-ounce magnet and a rotary power tap selector. The NQ-SMS1810-SCG fits on a conventional suspended ceiling grid on top of existing ceiling tiles. Designed for buildings with suspended ceilings and open ceilings, the Nyquist Variable Firing Sound Masking Speaker (NQ-SMS1810-VF) features an 8-inch dual-cone loudspeaker with a 10-ounce magnet and a rotary tap selector. The Variable Firing Speaker can be up-, down-, or side-firing, depending on the overall site design.

"Our customers periodically ask for this capability, and RFPs occasionally require sound masking as part of the paging/intercom/public address solution,” said Randall Lee, vice president of marketing and product management for Bogen Communications. “As such, we're pleased to introduce this new Nyquist offering and establish ourselves in the sound masking market."

Designed for telecommunications, commercial audio, higher education and other applications, Bogen Communications’ sound masking obscures indirect conversations to promote speech privacy and minimize distractions for individuals nearby. Bogen Communications’ Sound Masking Software supports a virtually unlimited number of zones. Users can easily design and configure the Sound Masking System through standard Nyquist C4000 or Nyquist E7000 installations. The Sound Masking Software License is permanent, requiring no future license purchases.