Blustream Introduces New 18Gbps HDMI Over HDBaseT Extender Set

Blustream’s HEX18G-KIT uncompressed 18Gbps HDMI Over HDBaseT extender set delivers 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 UHD, HDR10/10+ and Dolby Vision up to 328 feet over a single CAT-6A cable.

The What: Blustream is shipping its new uncompressed, unconverted 18Gbps HDMI over HDBaseT extender set, ideal for residential and commercial installations. Using the latest HDBaseT technology, the HEX18G-KIT enables distribution of bit-for-bit 4K HDMI video and audio up to 328 feet over a single CAT-6A cable.

The What Else: The HEX18G-KIT supports the HDMI 2.0 18Gbps specification, including 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 UHD video and HDCP 2.3/2.2. The HEX18G-TX transmitter and HEX18G-RX receiver support uncompressed distribution of the latest HDR resolutions—including HDR10/10+ and Dolby Vision—for the ultimate in picture quality. HDMI re-clocking on the HDBaseT receiver helps to resolve HDMI HDCP, compatibility, and handshaking issues.

The Bottom Line: The extender set supports all known HDMI audio formats—including Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS-HD Master Audio transmission—in addition to bi-directional IR, RS-232, and power over cable (PoC).