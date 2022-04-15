Bluesound Professional Announces New Southern California/Southern Nevada Rep

Bluesound Professional, the premium distributed commercial audio brand is excited to announce the addition of its latest rep firm in Southern California and Southern Nevada—Quantum Sales and Technology—a California Corporation.

“By partnering with Quantum Sales and Technology, Bluesound Professional will grow its sales in the crucially important Southern California/Southern Nevada regions," commented Craig Cooper, Bluesound Professional’s North American sales manager. "This moves strengthens our representation in the territory and will allow us to continue our strong sales growth throughout United States, as people come back into public spaces and the retail and hospitality markets rebound after the pandemic. Omar [Arnold, principal, Quantum Sales & Technology] and his team quickly understood the unique value that Bluesound Professional brings to the space and we in turn were highly impressed with the team’s enthusiasm, technical ability and connections in the market.”

Quantum Sales and Technology represents manufacturers as a sales and marketing corporation. Founded on traditional values, they strive for long term, mutually beneficial business relationships with their manufacturers and customers with the goal of increasing awareness of how high-quality audio systems should sound. While headquartered in Santa Ana, CA, they have been able to represent premium, world-class audio brands through the collective talents of their team.