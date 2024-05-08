Blaze Audio Acquires Cornered Audio’s Commercial Install Loudspeaker Assets

Blaze Audio has acquired the Ci Series of commercial install loudspeakers from Cornered Audio ApS. The strategic move enhances Blaze Audio’s product portfolio by aligning the Ci loudspeakers with its existing PowerZone amplifiers, software, and controllers.

“Blaze Audio has a strong portfolio of install amplifiers, with and without full DSP, and these are sold globally via the Blaze Partner network," said George Tennet, VP of sales and marketing at Blaze Audio. "Adding a lineup of unique, designer commercial speakers allows us to extend our value proposition, and we are looking forward to combining the great sound and great design of the Ci Series with our reliable and flexible amplifiers."

The deal will see Blaze Audio take immediate ownership of the Ci Series of products—the Ci2, Ci4, Ci4-V, Ci5, Ci5-V, and CS8 and CS12 subwoofers—that are designed for commercial and hospitality locations. These surface-mounted speakers make for a discrete and elegant installation while offering real pro-audio sound reproduction with wide and uniform coverage, clarity, and reliability.

Cornered Audio is known for its modern aesthetic design and quality sound performance, with residential products for homes and home cinema, and commercial products for hotels, bars, restaurants, and meeting rooms.

As a result of this acquisition, the commercial products will be transferred to Blaze Audio and will be available via its global distribution channels, while Cornered Audio will continue with its residential portfolio.

“I’m very pleased to see the commercial range become part of a fast-growing and well-organized installation brand like Blaze Audio and see them build projects with many more systems partners around the world," said Hans Madsen, founder and CEO of Cornered Audio. "Cornered Audio will now strengthen its focus on the residential and home cinema markets, where our passion is to play an even bigger role moving forward.’’