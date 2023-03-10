Black Box to Launch Emerald DESKVUE at NAB 2023

Black Box is heading to NAB 2023 and is set to introduce its new KVM-over-IP concept, the Emerald DESKVUE. This is the newest addition to the Emerald platform which offers user experiences with anywhere, anytime remote access.

"The 2023 NAB Show debut of Emerald DESKVUE is exciting because this new product truly does enable a new level of customization, responsiveness, and efficiency in working with numerous systems," said John Hickey, senior director of R&D and KVM Systems at Black Box. "It's great to have the opportunity to show this and other Emerald systems in a real-world environment. And with DESKVUE, especially, the hands-on experience really highlights the all-around improvement to situational awareness and productivity."

What to Know about Emerald DESKVUE

The Emerald DESKVUE KVM-over-IP receiver will debut at NAB 2023. Offering a completely new concept in KVM-over-IP, Emerald DESKVUE eliminates the traditional one-to-one relationship with a transmitter or virtual system and allows users to create a personalized workspace where they can simultaneously view and interact with up to 16 different systems. Users can now tailor their workspace as best suits their needs by connecting a single keyboard, mouse, USB 3/2 devices, audio, and up to four 4K/5K monitors. Emerald DESKVUE connects to physical systems via Emerald transmitters; VMs using RDP, PCoIP, PCoIP ultra, and H.264/265 sources; and Virtual Network Computing (VNC). All systems can be positioned across the screens as freely movable windows. Interacting with each system is as simple as moving the mouse onto the window. This model enables the user to maintain complete situational awareness and full control within easy reach.

The Emerald KVM-over-IP Ecosystem

The Black Box Emerald KVM-over-IP platform serves as an infinitely scalable universal access system, giving users the flexibility to connect to both physical and virtual machines from any location at any time, which allows for optimized studio infrastructure and workflows. Advanced security and market-leading low-bandwidth consumption allow maximum expandability, incorporating remote users, remote productions, and distributed control rooms. Interoperability between 4K and HD video and one-touch setup of control rooms, combined with a high degree of automation through Emerald's APIs, give users valuable flexibility and ease of use in managing signals and format types to deliver content with an innovative look and feel—all while preserving investment in existing IT equipment.