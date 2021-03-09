Black Box Customer Service Earns 2021 Stevie Award

Black Box Corp. was named a Bronze Award Winner of the 15th annual Stevie Awards in the Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year category. The awards recognize the achievements of contact center, customer service, business development, and sales professionals worldwide.

(Image credit: Stevie Awards)

"We are devoted to our customer business success and are extremely proud that our client service and support team has been recognized with a coveted Stevie Award," said Rick Gannon, senior vice president, Global Solution Integration Business at Black Box. "Our service and support teams are world-class, and this award recognizes our ability to successfully deliver premium IT and communications products and services to our clients."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organize eight of the world's leading business awards programs. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees and will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.