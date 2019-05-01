Black Box Becomes Contributing Member of SDVoE Alliance Leading Up to InfoComm 2019

Just in time for InfoComm 2019, Black Box has joined the SDVoE Alliance as a contributing member.

"The decision to join the SDVoE Alliance was simple for us at Black Box. SDVoE makes AV over IP what it is supposed to be—true network AV without sacrificing performance, functionality, or capability,” said Jonathan McCune, director of product management, AV and infrastructure at Black Box. “SDVoE is designed for modern network infrastructure and Black Box will play an active role in the valuable work the alliance is doing to educate and inform the market.”

“As a trusted IT solutions leader for 40 years with a commitment to networked AV for more than a decade, Black Box will provide vast experience and expertise to the SDVoE ecosystem,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “We look forward to watching them help drive SDVoE’s matrix transformation as their new products hit the market in the coming months.”

Black Box will be exhibiting at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 2673; the SDVoE Alliance will be in Booth 1143.