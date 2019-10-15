Bilingual AI Chatbot Helps Colleges Communicate with Spanish Language Speakers (Campus Technology)

"Ocelot, a provider of conversational chatbots for higher ed institutions, has announced a bilingual English-Spanish chatbot. Designed to help colleges communicate with native Spanish-language speaking students and parents, the tool can be customized with a school's colors, mascot and other user interface features."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sometimes language barriers can quickly derail a student's interest in pursuing a degree. Read how this chatbot is making higher ed information more accessible to Spanish speakers.