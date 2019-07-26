Biamp's Crowd Mics to be Featured at AV/IT Summit

Biamp's Crowd Mics will be featured at the upcoming AV/IT Summit on Aug. 1 at Citi Field. Crowd Mics are designed to put the power of a personal, wireless microphone into audience members’ hands, eliminating the need to hand microphones around the room.

(Image credit: Biamp)

“The AV/IT Summit is known for attracting some of the most innovative and forward-thinking professionals in AV and IT, dedicated to pioneering new solutions that empower their organizations, which makes it the ideal environment to showcase our revolutionary Crowd Mics audience engagement solution," said Biamp’s executive vice president of corporate development, Joe Andrulis. "Smartphones are the perfect tool to empower audience participation since they’re a device people already possess and are comfortable using."

"There is no better way for our attendees to participate in the event than using the types of technology we'll be discussing at the AV/IT Summit," said Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. "Thanks to Biamp's Crowd Mics, we'll be able to provide AV/IT Summit attendees with a superior user experience and keep participants actively engaged throughout the day."

“Crowd Mics allows presenters and attendees to engage on a personal level, immersing the audience in the discussion and creating a more dynamic, memorable, and fun event for all," concluded Andrulis. "Crowd Mics truly exemplifies Biamp’s vision of connecting people through extraordinary audiovisual experiences.”

To learn more about the AV/IT Summit or to register, visit www.avitsummit.com