Bryan Meszaros to Give Keynote Address at August 2019 AV/IT Summit in NY

Bryan Meszaros will give the keynote address at the August 2019 AV/IT Summit in Queens, NY. The keynote—titled Balancing Physical Design & AV Integration within Immersive Environments—will dive into how integrators, technology managers, and designers must evolve their respective disciplines in order to achieve the vision end users expect.

Bryan Meszaros

"To be able to speak about experience design in an environment like this is a tremendous opportunity," said Bryan Meszaros, CEO and founder, OpenEye Global. "I am very excited to be part of this Summit and look forward to influencing the way AV professionals perceive design alongside the integration process. "

"Bryan's keynote will be a highlight of our New York AV/IT Summit," said Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. "His discussion on the fusion of physical and visual design is sure to open the eyes of AV professionals."

The upcoming AV/IT Summit will be held on August 1, 2019 at Citi Field—home of the NY Mets—in Queens, NY. For more information on the event or to register, visit avitsummit.com/avitnewyork.