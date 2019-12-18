Biamp Beamtracking Technology Receives U.S. Patent

Biamp has been awarded a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its Beamtracking technology used in its Parlé family of ceiling, tabletop, and pendant microphones. The patented technology, combined with Biamp's signal processing algorithms, allows the microphones to track and mix voices from around a meeting room.

"Our Parlé microphones are empowered by this patented Beamtracking technology," said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development for Biamp. "Beamtracking enables us to deliver truly extraordinary meeting room experiences by allowing Parlé microphones to provide participants with crystal clear sound whether they are in the room or collaborating remotely.

"Ensuring that all meeting contributors are heard equally is a key component of any successful collaboration. We are focused on ensuring efficient exchanges of ideas in meeting spaces of all sizes and complexities, and Parlé, along with the rest of the Biamp conference room solutions, delivers that to our customers.”

The patent covers use of an array of microphone elements to create virtual microphone beams, which track human voices in a space and follows the talker when they change location within the room. The gain applied to each microphone beam is automatically adjusted, compensating as the presenter moves closer to or farther from a mic. For example, if they turn to write on a whiteboard or use an interactive display, it ensures that remote listeners hear other meeting participants at a constant, uniform volume without the volume peaks and fades commonly experienced with microphones not using this approach.

Beamtracking technology is built into several different microphone form factors for targeting different use scenarios: the TCM-X flush-mount ceiling, TTM-X tabletop, and TCM-1 pendant microphones. These designs are available for both Tesira and Devio conferencing solutions, bringing Biamp's audio quality to collaboration environments of all shapes and sizes.