Best of NAB 2023: How Epiphan Broadcasts Without Barriers

Epiphan Video's vice president of marketing and business development, Nic Milani (opens in new tab), joined our own Mark J. Pescatore (opens in new tab) at NAB 2023 to talk some big innovations on display in Las Vegas.

"What we've really evolved into is this idea of broadcast without barriers," Milani explained. "How do we make world-class video accessible to everybody? How do we make every video an experience and how do we make every space a studio?"

Milani takes a deep dive into how Epiphan can make a studio anywhere and a new integration with Zoom.

To hear that and much more from the NAB 2023 show floor, check out the video below.