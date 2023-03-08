Roadmap 2023: Epiphan Video

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Nic Milani, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Epiphan Video (opens in new tab)

Epiphan is celebrating 20 years of transforming video experiences by doubling down on our mission to empower people to “broadcast without barriers.” The need for superior video experiences has become critical as businesses have undergone a digital transformation to support a hybrid workforce. Investing in the right video technologies is key to success, as expectations of what great content looks like have grown exponentially.

Epiphan’s 2023 roadmap focuses on four critical areas. First, we will continue to implement the latest industry standards like NDI|HX, keeping our customers on the bleeding edge of connectivity in a rapidly evolving marketplace. The second area of focus is edge to cloud; smart devices acquire, record, and stream signals to smart cloud solutions that control, enhance, and distribute at scale. Third, we understand that hybrid isn’t so much an option as it is an absolute necessity. By leveraging the accessibility of video conferencing platforms, such as Microsoft Teams, our customers can now engage with contributors wherever they are. And finally, our solutions will deliver new standalone features to the Pearl lineup while expanding our industry integrations with companies like Crestron and Q-SYS to give the pro AV community more options than ever before.

Epiphan offers the most flexible ecosystem of products and solutions in the industry. Beyond product, Epiphan continues to invest in training, support, and engineering, making it as easy as possible for broadcasters, producers, and creators to stand out from everyone else. As video continues to explode and proliferate, rising above will separate the winners and losers.