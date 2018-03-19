Berk-Tek Joins SDVoE Alliance

Berk-Tek, a Nexans Company and global provider of cabling technology, has joined the SDVoE Alliance as an adopting member.

Berk-Tek manufactures all the latest infrastructure products with offerings ranging from Category-6A cables for 10GBaseT to loose tube and tight buffered fiber optic cables that are designed for applications ranging from data center to campus LAN environments.

"Berk-Tek’s mission is to provide our customers with solutions that meet both their current and future network needs, while continuously striving to maximize their return on investment,” said Brian Simmons, copper product manager at Berk-Tek. “Central to that is staying ahead of emerging technology and applications. Berk-Tek has long played an important role in the development of Ethernet standards, and with AV increasingly moving to the IP network, we hope to bring our expertise to this emerging market, while leveraging the experience and knowledge of other SDVoE alliance members.”

“SDVoE is the only full-stack solution for pro AV, addressing the entire seven-layer OSI networking framework with solutions at every layer,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Berk-tek’s products support the vital Ethernet physical layer, upon which all the other layers are built. We welcome their participation in the alliance and look forward to their contribution to the evolving ecosystem we are creating.”