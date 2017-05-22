BenQ to Showcase at InfoComm 2017

BenQ America Corp announced its product showcase for InfoComm 2017, being held June 14-16 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. BenQ will demonstrate, for the first time, Google's 4K team collaboration device — Jamboard — and BenQ's newest Blue Core laser projectors, digital signage panels and interactive flat-panel (IFP) displays.



"BenQ continues to deliver performance- and value-driven solutions, and we have several new products debuting at InfoComm," said Lars Yoder, president at BenQ America Corp. "Our new IFPs are uniquely designed with style and practicality in mind and are packed with features that enhance collaboration. We are also thrilled to be showcasing our latest color-accurate professional projector lineup. And, simply put, Google Jamboard is unlike any other digital whiteboard on the market. A cloud-based collaboration platform designed with style and simplicity in mind, Jamboard is a must-see product at InfoComm."

As the exclusive enterprise partner for Google Jamboard, BenQ will showcase the 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) collaborative, digital whiteboard built for the cloud. Jamboard merges style with the worlds of physical and digital creativity to enhance collaboration in the enterprise workplace. The 55" Jamboard supports how people work — whether in the conference room or huddle space or with a remote team via the integrated videoconferencing features. The panel fits right into today's new digital workplace, transforming meetings into an engaging and effective experience, boosting productivity and ultimately improving the bottom line.

On display for the first time, the BenQ LK970 BlueCore laser projector is built for resolution and brightness. It delivers 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 resolution with 5,000 ANSI-lumen brightness. Featuring BenQ's BlueCore Laser technology, it delivers color performance and offers installation flexibility to meet the requirements of the most demanding applications.

Other BenQ projectors from the BlueCore laser family will also be on display, including the new LX810STD and the LU9715. Ideal for education and corporate AV applications, the LX810STD short-throw laser projector features 3,000 ANSI lumens, a dual color wheel system and 455 wavelength laser capability that renders bright, clear and vibrant images visible to all viewers. Among its range of connectivity options is an HDMI input doubling as a MHL 2.1 port for mobile devices, allowing users to leverage a wider variety of content. Other features include 20,000 hours of light source life in normal mode, BenQ's SmartEco energy-saving technology, instantaneous on and off and internal 20-watt (10-watt x2) speakers.

Engineered for large-venue professional installations such as entertainment applications, corporate meeting rooms, houses of worship, educational facilities and more, the LU9715 BlueCore laser projector features an ultra-high brightness output of 8,000 lumens. Providing improved color performance through a dual color wheel system, the projector supports 360-degree and portrait projection and 24/7 operation for expanded installation opportunities.

Headlining BenQ's line of interactive flat-panel displays at the show is the new 4K RP750K. Designed to deliver the most engaging experience possible, it is equipped with 20 touch-point interactivity, digital touch recognition technology that converts handwriting to standard font and two 16-watt speakers. The display's bacteria-resistant glass utilizes a nano-silver coating to repel bacteria and reduce the spread of germs. It also features BenQ's market-leading Eye-Care technology suite to reduce blue light, prevent glare and minimize flicker that can cause eye fatigue.

Other digital signage solutions on display include BenQ's BH280 28" and BH380 38" bar-type TFT-LCD displays. Featuring slim form factor, both displays are well-equipped for small or large spaces requiring the display of 24/7 information, such as wayfinding applications, bank interiors, transportation, retail shelves or any space that needs a long and narrow design. The displays boast an amazing 50,000-hour life span, a rugged design, image distortion protection technology for portrait mode and 800-nit brightness for semi-outdoor environments.

Also at the booth will be BenQ's Smart Signage Series ST430K and ST550K. The 43" ST430K is the total package suitable for small business and corporate settings. Delivering 4K resolution for enhanced engagement, it features a slim design and MDA application for hassle-free display control. It can be driven locally from a USB flash drive, eliminating the cost of an additional media player. Both displays are available with X-Sign software, allowing users to effortlessly create and manage content.