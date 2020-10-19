BenQ Ships RP02 Series Interactive Flat Panels for Meeting Rooms

The What: BenQ is now shipping its new RP02 Series interactive flat panels (IFPs), which are designed for in-person and remote collaborative meetings.

The What Else: The 4K UHD IFP series is available in three models: the 65-inch RP6502, 75-inch RP7502, and 86-inch RP8602.

The new BenQ RP02 Series enhances UC meeting preparation and participation, fostering collaboration beyond locations and platforms. The IFPs feature BenQ's EZWrite 5 cloud-based annotation solution, and InstaShare wireless collaboration to create an interactive and collaborative meeting room remotely. The cloud whiteboard capabilities allow users to interact with the screen from their Chromebooks, Surface, Mac, or any mobile device. Its built-in Floating Tool presents an easy-to-locate menu of options that empowers users to write on top of any app, video, website, document, or image intuitively. Whether using Windows, Mac, Chrome, or Android, participants can take notes on top of any content and save them to their chosen cloud storage account. With screen capture, the IFP can be used to capture all—or just part—of the screen. InstaShare smoothly streams audio files and full-HD-quality videos from up to nine devices at a time. Users can also mirror and control all digital content across the devices, including BenQ IFP, PCs, tablets, and smartphones.

The IFP also features what the company says is world's only germ-resistant silver ionic screen with TUV and SIAA certifications and BenQ's Smart EyeCare solution, which protects users from blue light, flicker, and glare. For ease of connectivity, there are convenient front I/O ports with USB-C as well as an NFC reader, which allows employees to swipe a key card or ID badge to quickly access their settings and cloud accounts, such as Google Drive and Microsoft One Drive. The RP02 is also equipped with a 15W subwoofer and an eight-array microphone with embedded noise cancellation to clearly capture live and recorded meetings.

To lighten the workload of IT and AV tech staff, BenQ RP02 IFPs also feature Device Management Solution (DMS), Account Management System (AMS), and X-Sign Broadcast. DMS enables remote and centralized management of multiple IFPs via a local network, making it simple for IT managers to remotely monitor, control, and configure displays individually or as groups at once. AMS allows technology personnel to access and manage files and personalized settings for various accounts, and they can easily update the firmware over the air whenever an update is available. With AMS, users can log in to their accounts to easily access and manage their files and personalized settings. X-Sign Broadcast is a simple-to-use wireless broadcast system that can push alerts, messages, and announcements during meetings. For example, HR and IT can leverage X-Sign to remind meeting-goers of best practices during the pandemic.

"A lot takes place in a meeting, and when people can come together—no matter where they're located—to craft or present ideas, innovation takes shape," said Carly Burton-Sallay, digital marketing manager at BenQ America Corp. "The RP02 was designed from the ground up to support the dynamics of modern meetings. The RP02 Series helps businesses with tools that are easy to use yet state-of-the-art, so that whatever users are working on, everything they need is right at their fingertips."

The Bottom Line: Designed to eliminate any barriers distance can create and drive exciting presentations and brainstorming sessions, the cloud-enabled RP02 Series IFPs feature cloud whiteboarding for Windows and Android, new user interface and annotation tools, mobile interactivity, duo screen, and messaging capabilities.