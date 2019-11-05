Optoma Ships ZW403 and ZH403 Laser Projectors for K-12 Classrooms

The What: Optoma has begun shipping two new projectors designed to deliver high brightness and dependable operation to classrooms and other professional settings.

The What Else: Featuring a respective 4,500 and 4,000 lumens of brightness and a 300,000:1 contrast ratio, along with HDR10 and HLG compatibility, the Optoma ZW403 and ZH403 produce bright and sharp images with color precision and strong contrast. With a long-lasting, DuraCore laser light source, these projectors enable up to 30,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operation in Eco mode.

The ZW403 and ZH403 are also equipped with several built-in features, including keystone and four-corner correction, 1.3x optical zoom, and 24/7 and 360-degree and portrait mode operation for flexible installation. Both projectors feature a small and lightweight footprint, making them easier to install and more transportable from one classroom to the next.

(Image credit: Optoma)

The ZW403 features WXGA (1280x800) resolution while the ZH403 can display 1080p (1920x1080) images. Both models accept 4K UHD signals via HDMI 2.0 inputs, as well as VGA, LAN, and RS-232 connectivity for control via Crestron, Extron, AMX, or Telnet.

“Optoma understands the importance of providing our corporate and education customers with reliable and innovative display technologies for their small meeting rooms and classrooms to deliver engaging lessons to students,” said Brian Soto, senior manager, product development at Optoma. “The Optoma ZW403 and ZH403 are designed to provide robust flexibility, mobility, and dependability, and are ideal solutions for any retrofit installations using 16:10 and 16:9 screens.”

The Bottom Line: The new Optoma ZW403 and ZH403 are designed as affordable display solutions for today’s corporate and education environments, especially K-12 classrooms, with sharp image quality, flexible installation features, and reliable performance in a compact, lightweight form factor. The ZW403 and ZH403 are available now for $1,029 and $1,299 respectively.