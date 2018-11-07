Barco to Undergo Corporate Restructuring

Barco has released a restructuring plan to align the organization with changing market demands and growth opportunities while enhancing the company’s long-term profitability.

This comprehensive plan addresses specific aspects of Barco’s organizational structure and effectiveness, and agility particularly in the areas of product management, and commercial and service delivery processes. The plan also includes the reinvestment of cost efficiencies toward certain growth initiatives, innovation, and further business expansion in target geographies.

“To bolster Barco’s fitness to lead in an ever more global and dynamic market with rapidly evolving customer demands, it is imperative that Barco becomes more organizationally agile, responsive, and customer service focused,” said Jan De Witte, chief executive officer of Barco.

“Since launching our ‘focus to perform’ program in 2016, Barco has made measurable and steady progress primarily by rationalizing the business portfolio and part of its manufacturing footprint, and by implementing value engineering initiatives," De Witte continued. "With this plan we take the next step in our ‘focus to perform’ program and embrace Barco’s future as a successful hardware, software and services company."

Over the course of 2019, the program might affect around 240 positions across the organization, of which around 55 are based in Belgium. Production worker positions are not affected. In addition to enhancing business effectiveness, Barco expects to reduce its indirect expense level by approximately 20 million euro by 2020, net of re-investments in strategic growth initiatives. As a result, Barco expects to record a restructuring charge in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

“We are engaging with the employee representatives in the different geographies where we operate to start a constructive dialogue on this plan and expect to be able to find appropriate solutions in the interest of employees that could be affected,” De Witte said.

To implement the plan, Barco intends to advance and deploy the following initiatives: