Barco Launches New LCD Video Wall Platform

Barco has announced the launch of a new LCD video wall platform called Barco UniSee.



Barco UniSee is based on a modular platform, with individual in-house designed and produced LCM panels fitted onto an innovative mounting system that is powered by gravity.

The entire LCD video wall is completely bezel-less, creating a seamless viewing experience. The mounting system, which ensures perfect alignment of the LCM panels, also hosts all input and power modules resulting in significantly reduced set-up and maintenance requirements for installers, IT professionals and facilities managers.

"Barco has made material investments in LCD, positioning the company for growth in the LCD-video wall market for the coming years," said George Stromeyer, Senior Vice-President and General Manager, Barco

Enterprise division. "We are very proud of the Barco UniSee product, which will become our flagship LCD video wall platform from here on in. It fits firmly within our ambitious growth strategy, strengthening our position as a technology leader in visualization solutions by raising the bar for the LCD video wall market."