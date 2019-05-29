Bannister Lake Updates and Enhances Twitter Search, Aggregation, and Management Capabilities

The What: Bannister Lake has augmented and enriched its Chameleon Twitter management tools, providing producers with a highly advanced social media search solution that allows them to easily pinpoint relevant Twitter content and take it to air.

The What Else: Chameleon's Twitter interface offers users a variety of search parameters that go far beyond using hashtags or accounts. Users can identify Tweets from multiple angles: account mentions, key words or phrases, location, or language. By combining different search parameters, producers have various ways to filter and locate specific Tweets and drive editorial content. Producers can then use Chameleon to build, moderate, and customize playlists of Tweets to populate tickers, L-Bars, or full-frame graphics, or to make content available online or on mobile devices.

"Chameleon's native Twitter support goes well beyond the competition," said Georg Hentsch, president, Bannister Lake. "By utilizing all aspects of the Twitter Search API and combining multiple searches into a single topic, Chameleon's native Twitter support is preeminent. We dramatically improve users' ability to locate the right content at the right time."

The Bottom Line: Chameleon's Twitter management features also support popular aggregation tools such as Tagboard, Juicer, and Inception Social, creating a social media display solution for broadcast and digital signage applications.