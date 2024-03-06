AVPro Edge Introduces 10 Gig PoE Switch

AVPro Edge has introduced an all-new 24-port, 10 Gig switch that seamlessly supports wide-ranging AV-over-IP applications, including AVPro Edge MXnet, AES67, Dante, SDVoE, and more. Providing hybrid PoE++/PoE+ functionality, the AC-MXNET-10G-SW24C enables reliable, high performance with a slew of features.

“In 2022, AVPro Edge introduced the industry's first 12-port 10 Gigabit PoE++ switch, continuing our brand legacy of bringing innovative high-performance solutions to A/V integrators,” explained Matt Murray, CTO at AVPro Edge. “Our newest 24-port hybrid PoE++/PoE+ switch enables integrators to deliver ultimate SDVOE 10 Gbps AV-over-IP ecosystems while establishing a new benchmark for professional PoE++/PoE+ solutions to enhance installation efficiency and increase system performance.”

The AC-MXNET-10G-SW24C is pre-configured with Quality of Service (QoS) settings optimized for AES67, Dante, and SDVoE multicasting. These settings prioritize multicast AV packets above all other network traffic, minimizing latency and eliminating packet loss to ensure high-quality, uninterrupted multicast performance. AVPro is the first professional AV manufacturer to implement QoS pre-configurations specifically for Dante and SDVoE traffic, enhancing AV-over-IP performance in residential and commercial installations.