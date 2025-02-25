AVPro Edge Expands Lineup of 8K Video Distribution Products

AVPro Edge has introduced the Fresco 8K video wall processor and the MX 4x4 matrix switch, both delivering full 8K Ultra HD 48 Gbps bandwidth as well as the performance and longevity of the evolving 8K format.

“AVPro Edge continues to pioneer the development of 8K video solutions in order to facilitate critical opportunities for our commercial and residential A/V integrators,” explained Matt Murray, CTO at AVPro Edge. “The stunning resolution of 8K content captivates viewers and will provide a competitive edge as the 8K format gains adoption in all market sectors. Our easy-to-use solutions enable integrators to deliver best-in-class entertainment across every project.”

(Image credit: AVPro Edge)

AVPro Edge MX 4x4 Matrix Switch. The AVPro Edge AC-MX-44X enables 48 Gbps uncompressed direct-connection HDMI matrix switching, providing commercial AV integrators with an ultimate performance entertainment platform. Through innovative engineering and manufacturing practices, the AC-MX-44X processes Full 8K Ultra UD 48 Gbps uncompressed signals, unlike competitive solutions that must alter bandwidth to pass signals. The development of the AC-MX-44X centered on the combined feature requirements of commercial and residential integrators who require a versatile matrix-switching solution that is equally adaptable to applications such as a modern hybrid office space as well as a gaming-intensive premium home cinema. The AVPro Edge AC-MX-44X matrix switch is available now.

(Image credit: AVPro Edge)

AVPro Edge Fresco 8K 2x2 Video Wall Processor. The AVPro Edge Fresco 8K 48 Gbps 2x2 video wall processor delivers impactful 2x2 8K video content using the most modern source content. Full 8K Ultra HD 48 Gbps bandwidth enables even the largest videowalls to display images in higher resolution and with HDR’s dimensionally deeper sense of immersion at greater distances and ensures product longevity as the 8K format evolves. Commercial AV integrators will discover limitless applications for the AVPro Edge AC-FRESCO-4X, as the stunning resolution captures attention and drives engagement in Hospitality, Retail, Enterprise, Education, eSports, and other sectors. 8K HDR content can be easily scaled, cropped, resized, or downscaled using the intuitive built-in web interface, creating a completely unique experience for viewers. The AVPro Edge Fresco 8K video wall processor is available now.