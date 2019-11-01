AVoIP Training Seminar to Take Place in Boca Raton on Nov. 7

South Florida and regional AV system integrators and installers are invited to attend a training seminar in Boca Raton next month focused on how audio video over internet (AVoIP) is transforming the traditional AV matrix.

The program, presented by ZeeVee and Netgear and hosted by broadband electronic equipment distributor Advanced Media Technologies (AMT), will take place at the Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 1 to 5 p.m. Participants will earn 2.5 Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) credits.

Registration is available via this link.

The program will open with Joe Chordas, ZeeVee’s vice president of North American sales and marketing, presenting an overview of the latest technologies available to enable IP-based media distribution solutions for applications in many market segments. He will share several case studies highlighting successful AVoIP integrations.

“The recognition of the advantages of AVoIP for content distribution over the AV matrix continues to grow across many market segments, including education, enterprise, entertainment, sports and medical,” said Chordas. “This hands-on training session brings together leaders in this technology to arm those specifying and installing systems with the knowledge they need to make the best recommendations for their customers.”

Also presenting at the event:

• Art Weeks, ZeeVee director of product management, will lead the “AV over IP Simplified” session, in which participants will work with ZeeVee ZyPer4 components to install, configure, and deploy a fully functional IP video distribution system.

• Randy Keener, business development manager, ProAV, at Netgear, who will address “Today’s Network Switch: Making It Easier Than Ever.” He will discuss how Netgear’s latest switches fit into driving powerful AV systems.

The program will conclude with a “SDVoE Overview” delivered by all of the presenters. Attendees are invited to stay after the program for a complementary happy hour with hors d’oeuvres.

This event in Boca Raton is the third training session this year in which ZeeVee has collaborated with Netgear, following those held in Berkshire, England (June 13), and at Netgear’s San Jose office (Aug. 27).

“This training event provides a great opportunity for local integrators to get an overview of AVoIP, including best practices, so they can transition into this latest technology with more confidence,” said Rob Narzisi, sales manager, enterprise/private networks, AMT. “ZeeVee and Netgear, both first movers in AVoIP and founding members of the SDVoE Alliance, will share a wealth of knowledge that those in our industry will not want to miss.”

