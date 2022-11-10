AVNetwork Roundtable: ​Planning for Next-Gen HyFlex and Hybrid Learning | 11/17/22



HyFlex, hybrid, and distance learning programs in higher education have been in full swing for over a decade. Still, recent years have shined a spotlight on the urgency for all institutions to revamp current programs and plan for the next generation. Other factors, such as emergency school closures due to weather and other situations, the impending enrollment cliff, and more diverse modalities and pedagogies, have also increased the demand for remote learning. [ Don't miss out, Register Here (opens in new tab)]

The Panel (opens in new tab)

This roundtable discussion is designed for decision-makers and stakeholders in higher education. If you are president, provost, dean, CIO or CTO, AV/IT director, or instructional technologist within the institution, this expert panel will help illuminate the topics you need to know about now:

>> HyFlex, hybrid, remote learning, distance learning, active learning, TEAL – what do they have in common, and can classrooms be designed for all?

>> Pedagogy first: designing the hybrid classroom based on individual instructor style of teaching

>> Defining different modalities

>> Individual pedagogies with standardized technologies

>> How to ensure parity for remote learners

>> The technologies that help enable instructors and keep students engaged

>> Ensuring ease of use with classroom technologies

>> Teaching studios increase student retention and raise production quality

>> How hybrid and distance learning programs can mitigate the 2025 enrollment cliff

>> Working with a consultant to help develop a plan

>> Partnering with a third party to ease the burden on IT departments