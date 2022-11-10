AVNetwork Roundtable: ​Planning for Next-Gen HyFlex and Hybrid Learning | 11/17/22

By Cindy Davis
( AV Network )
published

Join the discussion, Thurs., Nov. 17 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Recent years have shined a spotlight on the urgency for all institutions to revamp current HyFlex and Hybrid Learning programs and plan for the next generation.

(Image credit: Future)


HyFlex, hybrid, and distance learning programs in higher education have been in full swing for over a decade. Still, recent years have shined a spotlight on the urgency for all institutions to revamp current programs and plan for the next generation. Other factors, such as emergency school closures due to weather and other situations, the impending enrollment cliff, and more diverse modalities and pedagogies, have also increased the demand for remote learning. [ Don't miss out, Register Here (opens in new tab)]

The Panel (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

This roundtable discussion is designed for decision-makers and stakeholders in higher education. If you are president, provost, dean, CIO or CTO, AV/IT director, or instructional technologist within the institution, this expert panel will help illuminate the topics you need to know about now:

>> HyFlex, hybrid, remote learning, distance learning, active learning, TEAL – what do they have in common, and can classrooms be designed for all?

>> Pedagogy first: designing the hybrid classroom based on individual instructor style of teaching

>> Defining different modalities

>> Individual pedagogies with standardized technologies

>> How to ensure parity for remote learners

>> The technologies that help enable instructors and keep students engaged

>> Ensuring ease of use with classroom technologies

>> Teaching studios increase student retention and raise production quality

>> How hybrid and distance learning programs can mitigate the 2025 enrollment cliff

>> Working with a consultant to help develop a plan

>> Partnering with a third party to ease the burden on IT departments

Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.