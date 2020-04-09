AVNation to Host 'Learn From Home' Virtual Event

AVNation will host its Commercial Learn From Home Virtual Event (LFH) April 14-16, 2020. The event will provide pro AV integrators, consultants, and end users with 20-plus education sessions, keynotes, and trainings on commercial AV, networking, and installation topics.

(Image credit: AVNation)

The free virtual event will include keynote presentations each morning and afternoon, from industry leaders including David Lasbuskes. AVIXA, SCN Hall of Famer John Laughlin, Conference Technologies; Randy Klein, Crestron; Chuck Wilson, NSCA; and Heather Sidorowicz, Southtown AV.

Designed to be attended around a work-from-home schedule, the LFH Virtual Event begins with a keynote presentation each morning at 8:00 a.m. ET. Breakout sessions begin at 9 a.m., and attendees can tune in again at noon for a keynote “lunch break,” and a second round of educational sessions at 1:00 p.m.

Each day follows the same format and concludes with an After Dinner Keynote at 8:00 p.m. AVNation owner and president Tim Albright and VP of marketing, Matt Scott will emcee the event, joined by volunteers and other members of the AVNation team.

“We were thrilled with the response to our event from the residential custom install industry, so we thank our speakers, partners, and attendees for coming together to make it a great event. Even in a challenging time and acclimating to work from home, education and conversations were uplifting,” said Tim Albright, owner and president at AVNation. “We want to bring the same great experience and education to the commercial AV industry, and we’ve put together a great lineup of industry leaders who are bringing keynotes, trainings, and topical education sessions. AVNation looks forward to seeing you there.”

To register for the Commercial Learn From Home Virtual Event and join the community, click here.

To see the full event agenda and presentation details, click here.

For updates on the event, check out #LFHSummit on Twitter and other social media platforms.