AVL Media Group Expands North American Sales Reach with Aldridge Marketing

AVL Media Group—which distributes Midas, Tannoy, Lab Gruppen, Klark Teknik, Turbosound, Zero-Ohm Systems, and Spotlight—has added Austin, TX-based Aldridge Marketing to its U.S.-based sales teams. Aldridge will be taking on crucial sales efforts serving an expanding customer base in the TOLA (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas) territories. The move is the latest in a series of team additions made by AVL Media Group to expand the footprint of its signature brand of customer-focused initiatives in the United States.

“At AVL Media Group we’re committed to providing the best on-the-ground support we can for our customers and a critical part of this is choosing sales partners that embody these values,” said AVL Media Group director of U.S. sales Kurt Metzler. “Aldridge Marketing has an unparalleled reputation serving the needs of the AV integration and live sound communities of the TOLA territory and considerable experience with our family of brands. We’re thrilled to have them represent us and reinvigorate these iconic names for the next generation of A/V professionals in this region.”

Aldridge Marketing has thirty years of experience serving professionals and national consulting firms in AV systems integration and live sound production in Texas and beyond. The firm has built its reputation on creating long-term relationships with its customers and providing the latest AV solutions and expertise. The partnership with AVL Media Group, said Aldridge Marketing president Randall Aldridge, is a logical extension of this. “Relationship building is crucial in this industry, and we’re thrilled to represent AVL Media Group in our territory because of their commitment to that,” he said. “The fact that they represent so many iconic brands with long histories in the industry—Midas consoles and Tannoy speakers, for example—is very exciting for us and gives us another way to take care of the needs of our customers in the long term.”