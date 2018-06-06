Integrated Life Day Points to the Future of Residential and Commercial Convergence

While we are used to technologies moving to the residential space after proving themselves on the commercial front, there are some new trends that have changed the home experience that are now moving into the commercial space, creating substantial opportunities for integrators.

These trends were the focus of the new “Integrated Life Day,” a full-day conference held yesterday. The day began with an overview of the technologies that would be covered throughout the day in great detail—smart speakers, AI, and AR/VR. That panel, “Integrated Life: How the Enterprise and Connected Home Are Converging,” was hosted by Brad Russell, Research Director, Connected Home, Parks Associates and Sean Wargo, Senior Director of Market Intelligence, AVIXA, and covered the high rate of acceptance of these devices in the home (most notably smart speakers) and illustrated how the customer wants the same experience in the home, car, retail, restaurant—wherever they go—and how integrators can benefit.

The second panel of the day, “Simplifying the AV Experience: User Interface Innovations,” featured speakers such as Arsham Hatambeiki, VP Product, Technology, Strategy, Universal Electronics Inc.; Garry Wicka, Head of Marketing, LG Electronics USA; Mark Taylor, Principal Technology Manager, Microsoft; Nathan Spear, Corporate Director of Software Development, Audio Visual Design Group, Guitar Center; and Vince Bruno, President, AlltecPro. (Image credit: Credit: John Staley Photo)

The remaining sessions included discussions on the user experience such as security, systems design and managed services, creating personalized experiences, and changing consumer habits.