AVIXA Women SoCal Hosts Headshot Happy Hour

On August 23, the AVIXA Women Southern California Group held a Headshot Happy Hour in Lakewood, CA. During the event, a group of local AV professionals gathered for conversation, headshots, and to give back to the community.

"This was one of our most successful events to date," said Brandy Alvarado, the group's leader, and marketing and business development manager at rp Visual Solutions. "Women walked away with new ideas, new connections, and a professional headshot. I look forward to our next event so we can continue the conversation."

Attendees received free professional headshots from Nolan Motis Video and Photo.

Mad Systems provided a photographer so each attendee would walk away with a professional headshot. The evening also featured a panel of women—moderated by Alvarado and including Tricia Rodriguez and Katharine Wingert of Mad Systems, Kim Dinardo of Cambridge Sound Management, and Casey Schaul of Herman ProAV—discussing work life balances, millennials in the workplace, and women supporting women.

"It is rare that you see that much passion and dedication from a presenter coupled with the interest it generated from the attendees," said Darren Smith, technical operations manager—OC, Diversified. "Many of us tend to 'nerd out' on these types of deep conversations and presentations, but I have not often seen an entire group in our industry be so engaged and interactive. This is indeed a testament to the overwhelming attraction to the current and future AV industry."

Attendees were encouraged to bring used business attire to donate to Working Wardrobes, a local nonprofit that provides career training, job placement assistance, and professional wardrobe assistance in an environment of dignity and respect.