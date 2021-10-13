AVIXA Shares Details About InfoComm 2021 Virtual Experience

In addition to the in-person InfoComm 2021 show on Oct. 27–29, 2021, in Orlando, FL, show producer AVIXA will also host a virtual experience that will include livestreamed content from InfoComm.

“We’re very excited to bring elements of InfoComm 2021 beyond the walls of the convention center,” said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, AVIXA’s senior vice president of expositions and events. “The virtual experience will allow people from around the world to join us online to catch highlights of the products and solutions being showcased at InfoComm 2021.”

The InfoComm virtual experience on Oct. 27–29 will feature a livestreamed InfoComm Morning Show each day that includes interviews with key speakers and industry experts. There will also be a livestream of the Technology Innovation Stage, where 25 sessions will be presented covering pro AV solutions trends, a state of the industry presentation from AVIXA’s market intelligence team, and product announcements and demonstrations. The AVIXA Women’s Council Keynote presentation by Sara Potecha, author of West Point Woman: How Character Is Created and Leadership Is Learned, will also be broadcast live. Each day will wrap up with a highlight reel of the show’s events.

This year’s digital experience will include an InfoComm Virtual Post-Show Event Nov. 9–10, featuring interactive sessions and one-on-one appointment scheduling with InfoComm exhibitors.

As part of the InfoComm Virtual Post-Show Event, a select number of InfoComm 2021 conferencing and collaboration sessions and all of the D=SIGN sessions will be available to view on demand. These sessions explore topics like designing flexible collaboration spaces, interactivity and touchscreens in a post-pandemic world, security and privacy for digital signage networks, and much more.

For those who cannot attend the show in person, a virtual-only pass to InfoComm 2021 is $59 for AVIXA Premium and Elite Members and $89 for all others. The pass provides access to the InfoComm 2021 livestreamed content, the Virtual Post-Show Event, and on-demand content until Nov. 30. To register for the virtual-only InfoComm package, visit www.infocommshow.org/virtual.

In-person InfoComm 2021 attendees will have free access to the on-demand content from the virtual show from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, as well as the Virtual Post Show. To register for the in-person InfoComm show, visit www.infocommshow.org.

Health and Safety at InfoComm 2021

AVIXA is committed to the health and safety of exhibitors, attendees, partners, and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The team continues to monitor recommendations from local health authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for essential large group meetings and events. For the most up-to-date information on InfoComm 2021’s health and safety guidelines, visit www.infocommshow.org/health-safety.

