AVIXA Names 2019 Board of Directors, Leadership Search Committee Members

AVIXA has released the election results for the 2019 AVIXA Board of Directors and Leadership Search Committee (LSC).

Jon Sidwick, global senior vice president of Maverick AV Solutions, has been elected secretary-treasurer of the board by AVIXA membership. AVIXA members also elected to the board Dawn Birr, manager of channel development and business analysis, Pro Audio Solutions, at Sennheiser Electronic Co., and Rodrigo Ordóñez, CTS-D, principal at K2.

In addition, the Leadership Search Committee (LSC) appointed Bharath Kumar, managing director of Kramer Electronics India, and Cathryn Lai, vice president of products and strategy at Scientific Games, to the Board of Directors.

Stephanie Kohler, CTS, national sales manager of digital signage, ProAV, at LG Electronics USA, was elected by members to serve on AVIXA's Leadership Search Committee. Current AVIXA board chairman Julian Phillips of Whitlock made two additional appointments to the LSC: Donald Guzauckas Jr., vice president and general manager of HB Live Inc., and Gina M. Sansivero, vice president of marketing and corporate communications at AtlasIED.

"AVIXA is fortunate to be led by such a diverse, committed, and insightful group of industry professionals," said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, chief executive officer of AVIXA. "In this time of rapid, exciting change in the audiovisual industry, the best way to succeed and to act as a catalyst for market growth is to draw from the broadest possible assemblage of experience and expertise. We thank the Leadership Search Committee for their tireless effort to identify the talented individuals who serve the association. I look forward to all we can accomplish in the coming year."

A complete listing of the 2019 AVIXA board of directors appears below:

LSC Chair: Julian Phillips, Whitlock

Chairman: Joe Pham, Ph.D., QSC

Vice chair: Jeff Day, North of 10 Advisors

Secretary-treasurer: Jon Sidwick, Maverick AV Solutions

Directors: Dawn Birr, Sennheiser Electronic Co.; Wallace Johnson, CTS, WLJ Consulting; Bharath Kumar, Kramer Electronics India; Cathryn Lai, Scientific Games; Shaolei Liu, Prime Connections; Rodrigo Ordóñez, K2; Samantha (Sam) Phenix, Planar Systems; Martin Saul, ICAP S.A.

AVIXA thanks outgoing Leadership Search Committee chair and former chairman of the AVIXA board Gary Hall, CTS-D, CTS-I, Cisco, and outgoing board members Steve Durkee, Legrand AV; Laura Moorhead, CTS, Neurilink; and Rebecca Onchi, PayPal, for their years of service to the AVIXA board of directors.

AVIXA also acknowledges and appreciates the contributions of outgoing LSC members Jennifer Davis, Amazon Web Services; Alexis La Broi, CTS, Avitecture; and Richard Zwiebel, QSC.