AVIXA CEO Labuskes Is Ready for the InfoComm 2023 Show Floor—Are You?

By this time tomorrow, the InfoComm show floor will be open and in full swing. Right now, though, despite the Central Florida heat outside and the hustle of pre-show setup, David Labuskes, CEO of AVIXA—the association that produces InfoComm—is cool, calm, and collected.

“I have nothing to be stressed about,” he said. “Why would you be nervous on the day before Christmas? I’m part of an amazing team of professionals that commit their capabilities and passion to the industry, to AVIXA, and to the InfoComm event. There are probably thousands of years of experience that are coming together to deliver a gathering that an entire industry has been looking forward to. This is the time to be excited.”

[InfoComm 2023: 'No Stopping Us Now']

According to Labuskes, AVIXA exists to be a hub for the Pro AV industry and a catalyst for market growth, and InfoComm is the physical manifestation of those two missions. He always gets a high shaking hands with new CTS-certified professionals, and has already experienced that at InfoComm this year.

On the show floor, Labuskes joked that he is looking forward to “congestion,” but he’s also excited to see the attendee reaction to Moment Factory’s gesture-controlled virtual experience. “Where science becomes art—that’s where Moment Factory is going to be,” he added. He also expects the InfoComm Esports Live area to be a big draw on the show floor, as he was told several schools will be attending the show to investigate the technology required to bring esports to their campuses.