AV/IT Summit Keynote Announced

If you haven't yet registered to attend the AV/IT Summit event taking place on August 2 at the UBS Arena in NYC, here's one more reason! Check out our keynote topic below.

The Reality, Hype and an Agile Future: The Human-Centric Hybrid Workplace

Global design, architecture, engineering and planning firm HOK’s senior principal and director of WorkPlace, Kay Sargent, has the pulse on the state of the evolving workplace. Sargent provides insight into how HOK’s clients are reshaping the “office” environment for the hybrid workforce that’s still in flux and planning for an agile future.

“To meet the workplace needs of the day, we need to rethink how we engage with the space and how we interact with each other. A new social dynamic is being created,” said Sargent. “At the same time, we’re seeing exponential change being driven by advances in new technology. We are seeing the parallel rise of machine learning and the human factor. These two streams are converging and changing not only the tools we use but when, where, and how we work. Companies face the prospect that they could become irrelevant if they don’t recognize the shifts occurring and seize the moment. The challenge is to look beyond today and see what lies ahead so we can adapt accordingly.”

Join us as Sargent explores how to address the hybrid workplace realities of today, not get blinded by the hype, and why now more than ever, agility is the key to success.

Check out the full agenda and register to attend for free. Space is limited (really), so sign up today!