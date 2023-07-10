AVI Systems Recognizes Passing of Carol Stoebner

AVI Systems has reported that Carol Stoebner passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023. Many know both Carol and Joe Stoebner as founders and friends of AVI Systems. Others know Carol as the mother of Jeff Stoebner, AVI’s CEO.

From AVI Systems:

Many may not know that the culture that has made AVI such an amazing place to work and a strong sense of family for many, was birthed in large part due to Carol and Joe’s character and values. This ultimately lead Joe and Carol to make the decision to structure AVI as a 100% employee-owned company. In addition, Carol assisted in many other decisions that directly impacted lives at AVI and the audiovisual industry as a whole. To say that Carol is already missed is an inadequate expression of our care and respect for who Carol has been for so many.

Out of respect for the family, we ask for now, that we limit direct connection with the Stoebner family and give them the time needed to remember Carol. We also know that many of us will want to express our care and sorrow with the Stoebner family. We have created a place to honor Carol and ask that comments and well wishes for Carol and the Stoebner family are left here: www.avisystems.com/carol-stoebner. We know first-hand that the Stoebner family treasure these messages and read them personally. Thank you for contributing your thoughts.

For those who wish to express their affection and thanks by contributing to Carol’s legacy, we recommend a contribution to Carol’s favorite charity, the Prop Food Shelf in Eden Prairie, MN. Individuals can donate to the Prop Food Shelf by visiting https://propfood-bloom.kindful.com/ and selecting The Carol Stoebner Memorial Fund in the Campaign drop-down menu. Many know that Carol’s heart has long been to give to others. This contribution in lieu of flowers or cards would be a great way to ensure Carol’s passion lives on.