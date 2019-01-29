AVI-SPL Launches Symphony as a Service

AVI-SPL, number one on SCN's annual Top 50 list, launched its Symphony as a Service (SYaaS) offering, providing an alternative consumption model for organizations to conduct proactive monitoring and management of their collaboration estate via Symphony.

With over 10 years of research and development labor invested, AVI-SPL Symphony has been the cornerstone of the company’s managed services platform. The company says its newly launched SYaaS model will power self-performing organizations by enabling integrated collaboration workflows, providing a single pane view into the supporting technology estate, and delivering real-time, actionable business intelligence around network performance, room utilization, device functionality, and usage trends.

“Accountability for the meeting room has historically been compartmentalized between video conferencing and audiovisual management applications,” said Tim Riek, senior vice president of services, AVI-SPL. “With Symphony now unbundled from the company’s managed services program and available on a subscription basis, AVI-SPL is unlocking the potential for all organizations to integrate a disparate application topology, have one lens into all deployed collaboration technologies, and enhance the return on its technology investment.”

Today AVI-SPL Symphony is powering global organizations in the enterprise, healthcare, financial services, as well as higher education market. RMIT, a university of technology and design with campuses in Australia, Southeast Asia, and Spain, is among those who entrust AVI-SPL’s Symphony as a Service to maintain the health of its AV and UC systems and ensure a positive classroom experience.

“Since the implementation of Symphony, RMIT’s audiovisual services, have been able to become more efficient and increase the student and staff experience,” said Tim Sullivan, senior manager of operations, learning, teaching, and research at RMIT. “[Symphony] is something that I wish we had a number of years ago.”