AVer VB350 Receives Microsoft Teams Certification

With hybrid meeting equity on top of mind for everyone, AVer continues to ensure its solutions are enhanced for the conference room. Its all-in-one videobar is now certified for Microsoft Teams. Certification of this dual-lens, enterprise-grade solution ensures end users experience an enhanced, simplified experience with high-quality performance when pairing the VB350 with Microsoft Teams Rooms.

AVer's VB350 integrates dual 4K lenses, delivering an expansive 113-degree field of view and versatile 18X optical zoom capability to capture vivid, detailed images across wide and deep perspectives. With its lens-shifting technology, the VB350 aptly captures all meeting attendees, ensuring smooth and seamless conversations. Equipped with AVer's SmartFrame technology, the VB350 automatically centers meeting participants from up to 22 feet. The camera boasts Presentation Tracking to effortlessly track and zoom the designated speaker to maintain a high-quality image beyond the preset location. Furthermore, the VB350 introduces Conversation View, a real-time tracking feature that follows the speaker dynamically. As additional participants join the meeting, the camera seamlessly transitions to auto frame, capturing the entire group's dynamics.

"A key element for optimizing collaboration in meeting rooms is a high-performance video conference camera that is smart and knows where to look,” said Albert Kooiman, senior director, Microsoft Teams partner engineering and certification at Microsoft. “The AI and enhanced PTZ tracking technologies of the Aver VB350, now Certified for Microsoft Teams, enrich the dynamics of meetings for the meeting participants.”

The VB350 includes AVer’s Audio Fencing technology to ensure meeting equity for medium to large-sized meeting rooms. With a 14-beamforming microphone array pickup, the VB350 accurately captures resonant sound from distances of up to 32-feet away. Ideal for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) environments, the VB350 includes an HDMI port for TV connectivity that allows meeting participants to connect their device to a larger display utilizing a standard USB cable. With support for RS232 and Visca over IP, users gain exceptional control over the VB350, enabling them to seamlessly interact with other devices and systems within their conference room.