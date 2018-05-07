Aveo Systems Appoints New Representatives for Eastern and Western U.S. Territories

Aveo Systems has appointed Cardone, Solomon and Associates (CSA) and Northmar as manufacturers’ representatives, effective immediately. Both firms now represent Aveo Systems’ Mira Connect collaboration control system and Televic Conference, which is distributed in the United States by Aveo Systems.

CSA will handle multiple territories including Metro New York, Upstate New York, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic states; Northmar covers the Pacific Northwest territory.

“All of us at CS&A are excited to partner with Aveo Systems," said John Cardone, founding partner, CSA. "We have known and worked with Craig Richardson and his team at other companies prior to the founding of Aveo Systems; the people on Craig’s team are some of the brightest and most forward-thinking folks we have ever worked with."

Bob Entrop Jr., the second-generation leader of Northmar, said “Northmar has been representing high-quality manufacturers of industrial and professional AV products since 1952, and we have seen many changes in the industry over the decades. The trends that are happening now in the world of collaboration are both dynamic and interesting, and we are thrilled to offer our customers the highest level of conferencing systems for commercial installations in the Northwest. Aveo Systems is a good fit for us, expanding our offerings in this important professional category.”

“We are looking forward to our partnerships with these two dynamic rep firms,” said Paul Roberts, Aveo Systems director of sales. “Northmar is one of the oldest and most well-respected firms in the industry, and CS&A has experienced dramatic growth in their 21 years of business. Their in-depth knowledge is matched only by their passion for the AV industry.”