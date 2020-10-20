Avaya Partners with Spearline to Optimize Cloud Collaboration Apps

Spearline and Avaya announced a partnership that aims to maximize connectivity and connection quality supporting Avaya OneCloud video and collaboration apps, providing an improved user experience with better audio and video.

“Avaya OneCloud is a multi-cloud application ecosystem that enables organizations to deliver experiences that matter,” said Mehdi Nezarati, VP cloud operations and platform at Avaya. “Our telecoms infrastructure is critical to customer engagement capabilities for our collaboration solutions, and working with Spearline has helped increase visibility into the health of toll-free standard and conference numbers, allowing our users to seamlessly connect with their customers and employees.”

“Avaya prides itself on providing businesses with innovative cloud-based applications that support collaboration and engagement with their customers and employees,” said Matthew Lawlor, co-founder and chief technical officer at Spearline. “Connection issues can severely impact interactions in contact center and remote working situations to the extent that not all calls may connect. By partnering with Spearline, Avaya has the tools to monitor their telecoms infrastructure both inside and outside of their network to help ensure call quality and connectivity, leading to positive customer and employee engagement.”

Spearline is a technology company that proactively monitors toll and toll-free numbers for audio quality and connectivity globally. The Spearline Platform enables enterprises and telecommunications service providers to test connectivity and audio quality on global telecoms networks, testing automatically at volume.