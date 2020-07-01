Extron, Avaya Partner on Conferencing and Collaboration

Extron’s DMP Plus Series Audio DSP Processors are now compliant with key Avaya IX Workplace solutions, helping customers to improve key measures of engagement and productivity with capabilities related to calling, collaboration, and meetings, as well as a range of flexible, connected phones and devices.

“The addition of more Audio DSP Processor models to our family of Avaya-compliant solutions underscores our commitment to providing solid, real-world solutions to our integrators and end users,” said Casey Hall, vice president, worldwide sales and marketing, Extron Electronics. “Our shared customers can be confident that Extron’s VoIP solutions have been engineered and tested for easy integration, and years of reliable and cost-effective use.”

Extron's DMP Plus Series V Model Audio DSP Processors provide local audio solutions for VoIP communications, enabling customers to manage and adjust signal paths from a single window to deliver enhanced sound quality over a number of rooms and call appearances. The DMP 128 Plus, DMP 128 FlexPlus, and DMP 64 Plus V Models are now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with Avaya IX Workplace Calling components, Avaya Aura Communication Manager and Session Manager 8.1, and the Avaya IP Office 11 platform.

“Extron’s new VoIP solutions brings customers a wealth of audio and video solutions that provide conferencing participants with clear, natural communication experiences even in challenging conditions,” said Eric Rossman, vice president, partners, developers and alliances, Avaya. “We are pleased that Extron continues to expand its compliance tested VoIP offerings for our mutual customers.”

Extron is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program—an initiative to develop, market, and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company’s investment in its network.

As a Technology Partner, Extron can submit products for compliance testing by Avaya, where a team of DevConnect engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify its Avaya compatibility. This enables customers to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure—speeding deployment of new applications and reducing both network complexity and implementation costs.