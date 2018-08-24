AV User Group Expands to San Jose

The AV User Group will hold its inaugural San Jose CA-area meeting on October 18 at Google in Sunnyvale, CA.

Chairman Owen Ellis will deliver a welcome and background briefing to this independent group, which adds to previous launches in New York (2012) and Hong Kong (2017).

The welcome address will be followed by a series of presentations from manufacturer sponsors. These will be informative sessions about new product developments or future initiatives for which they would like end user feedback—the group encourages two-way dialogue between the end users and the manufacturers presenting.

The sessions will be interspersed with coffee breaks to provide networking opportunities to attendees. In addition, there will be a presentation and discussion opportunity with AVIXA.

After the meeting, the group is offering an evening networking session at 6 p.m., with food and drinks provided by the AV User Group. During this time, attendees will have more opportunity to network with their peers and with local audiovisual trade suppliers.

The group is free to end-user members and all funding comes from sponsorship. For more information, visit www.avusergroup.com.