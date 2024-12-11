AV Technology Pro AV Best in Market 2024: Comments from the Judges' Table

Learn what the judges had to say about these 32 new or newly upgraded products. The Pro AV Best in Market (BiM) 2024 award winners for AV Technology have been announced, with 32 companies recognized. The BiMs provide companies with the opportunity to highlight products that were new or newly upgraded within the last 12 months. Entries were judged based on a range of criteria by independent, third-party judges and editorial teams.

Audinate Dante Director

(Image credit: Audinate)

“Dante Director continues to show Audinate understands the value of investing in solutions that make it easier for end users to deploy and manage systems. Overall, the low monthly cost should not be an issue for users with large Dante installations.”

AVer Information FONE700 Ceiling Speakerphone

(Image credit: AVer)

“The FONE700 Ceiling Speakerphone presents itself as an easy-to-deploy ceiling microphone array, with an ability to daisy chain four units. The built-in acoustic echo-cancellation, noise reduction, and gain control offer users excellent audio performance with simple connectivity.”

Avocor E92

(Image credit: Avocor)

“This is one of the best displays for collaborative meeting environments as it unlocks gallery mode in collaboration software. The display boasts 50 points of touch across the non-glare, direct-lit LED surface, providing wide viewing angles for users.”

AWOL Vision LTV-3500MAX Projector

(Image credit: AWOL Vision)

“The AWOL Vision LTV-3500MAX is a strong-performing ultra-short-throw projector using an RGB laser light source. The projector supports 21:9, allowing the short throw to be used in some conferencing environments if 21:9 displays are out of your budget.”

Biamp CCA-80 Aisle Loudspeaker

(Image credit: Biamp)

“The CCA-80 constant coverage aisle loudspeaker provides impressive value for applications needing a highly intelligible coverage area over long distances with minimal horizontal spill.”

Boxlight Clevertouch Edge

(Image credit: Boxlight)

“The Clevertouch Edge is a well-rounded hardware solution, and when you consider the software and control features included with no subscription fees, you have unparalleled value. Overall, the Clevertouch handwriting experience outperforms other displays.”

Canon CJ27ex7.3B Broadcast Lens

(Image credit: Canon)

“Canon’s CJ27ex7.3B broadcast lens might be the most adaptable piece of glass for ENG and content creators. The included 2x extender maximizes the reach of the lens while maintaining a small ergonomic form factor essential for field use.”

Clear Touch NEXT Hub

(Image credit: Clear Touch)

“The NEXT Hub is one of the most well-rounded UC hardware solutions for 2024, combining quality video performance, a commercial grade aesthetic, and multiple audio options to round out the comprehensive system approach.”

Cobalt Digital ARIA OG-AUD4-DANTE

(Image credit: Cobalt Digital)

“Cobalt's ARIA OG-AUD4-DANTE is a welcome addition to its expansive lineup, bringing value to users needing multiple channels of audio embedding and de-embedding. The advantage here is the ability to plug the card into openGear compatible hardware.”

Crestron 1 Beyond i-Series Cameras

(Image credit: Crestron)

“Crestron 1 Beyond cameras perform exceptionally well for automatic tracking of single and dual subjects. The optical lens provides above average image quality, and the ability to use AI to switch between two model cameras allows for impressive results.”

Epson EB-PQ2010B Laser Projector

(Image credit: Epson)

“The EB-PQ2010B large-venue projector is not only lightweight but packs bright vivid image reproduction due to the 3LCD color rendering. The optional PixAlign camera performs all necessary calculations and configurations to enable multi-projector setups with ease.”

Extron UCS 303

(Image credit: Extron)

“The UCS 303 simplifies connectivity of multiple devices in small environments. The ability of USB peripherals to be switched independently of video and audio signals shows the strength that Extron brings to the market.”

INOGENI TOGGLE ROOMS XT

(Image credit: INOGENI)

“INOGENI TOGGLE ROOMS XT might just be the perfect solution for multiple-source meeting spaces needing to support a mix of local computers and BYOD needs. It simplifies the installation and operation of systems that were formerly cumbersome and temperamental.”

Insta360 Connect

(Image credit: Insta360)

“The Insta360 Connect delivers strong optical performance using the dual-camera design. Audio performance is also strong with the microphone array; and the housing is attractive, meeting the needs of commercial environments.”

Jetbuilt Client Portal

(Image credit: Jetbuilt)

“The Jetbuilt Client Portal project management suite provides an exceptional user experience through all phases of a project and demonstrates the care an integrator can provide clients before and after installations are completed.”

L-Acoustics Xi Series

(Image credit: L-Acoustics)

“L-Acoustics Xi takes a premium audio driver system and slightly alters the hardware to serve the needs of fixed installation environments. Overall, the aesthetic is flawless and lives up to the legendary sound quality L-Acoustics is known for in the touring world.”

LG MAGNIT Micro LED Boxed Set Display (LAAA)

(Image credit: LG)

“The MAGNIT Micro LED Display is perfect for those looking to move from LCD to dvLED in large meeting spaces. The price point also hits the target.”

Lightware Taurus TPN

(Image credit: Lightware)

“The Taurus TPN signal routing and seamless switching performance is an ideal fit for collaboration environments. The ability to support multiple USB cameras adds significant value, allowing UC software to select the ideal camera angle to capture presenters.”

Lightware UBEX

(Image credit: Lightware)

“Lightware Visual Engineering's UBEX product line exceeds expectations for transmitting critical AV with its redundant 10G network paths. The integrated matrix mode and picture-in-picture capabilities extend the possibilities with near-limitless potential.”

Megapixel CLOUD

(Image credit: Megapixel)

“Megapixel's CLOUD monitoring system presents a minimalist, refreshingly clean user interface with impressive reach into system monitoring and control of LED arrays.”

NETGEAR M4350 Series Managed Switches

(Image credit: NETGEAR)

“NETGEAR’s Managed Pro AV switches continue to improve the adoption and experience of AV-over-IP systems in real-world conditions. The Engage controller is simple and straightforward to use, saving time in the field.”

Owl Labs Meeting Owl 4+

(Image credit: Owl Labs)

“Owl Labs takes the Meeting Owl to new heights, using a 64-megapixel 4K Ultra HD sensor that improves the video performance. The darker color scheme and POE capabilities are changes that will benefit corporate environments.”

Q-SYS VisionSuite

(Image credit: Q-SYS)

“The Q-SYS VisionSuite provides a significant jump in automated tracking thanks to the Seervision AI Accelerator. Q-SYS has revolutionized the way complex AV systems can be programmed and the new AI capabilities in VisionSuite raise the bar.”

Ross Video Media I/O

(Image credit: Ross Video)

“The Ross Video Media I/O platform allows users to dramatically increase the efficiency and versatility of live event and broadcast workflows. I appreciate that Ross decided to offer the platform as a perpetual license or an annual subscription.”

Samsung Color E-Paper EMD Series

(Image credit: Samsung)

“Samsung Color E-Paper is an impressive technological feat, combining an attractive hardware design that is lightweight and portable and a color reproduction that exceeds the performance of previous attempts at e-paper displays.”

Samsung SmartThings Pro

(Image credit: Samsung)

“Harnessing the power of IoT, SmartThings Pro provides the ability to control millions of devices, including those from other brands. The app allows you to take 360-degree control of the residential environment, with additional devices regularly being added to the platform.”

Samsung Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT)

(Image credit: Samsung)

“Samsung VXT is one of the most user-friendly methods of managing a digital signage network—across a location or an ocean. VXT equips users with content creation and remote management tools exceeding those provided by other manufacturers.”

Sharp LED-FE019I3 NEC FE Series 3 Indoor dvLED

(Image credit: Sharp)

“Sharp's 1.90mm FE Series 3 Indoor dvLED, with 256 levels of dimming and 8000:1 contrast, is an effective display for many environments.”

SiliconCore Technology 135-Inch Mobile All-In-One Display

(Image credit: SiliconCore)

“SiliconCore once again delivers the best visual performance of mobile direct-view LED displays. With exceptional color accuracy and 1,200-nit brightness, your material is going to do everything but jump off the screen.”

ViewSonic LDS135-153 Direct-View LED Display Solution Kit

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

“ViewSonic’s LDS135-153 is an innovative solution for applications that need large, high-brightness displays. The folding nature of the screen and included flight case is innovative.”

WolfVision VZ-2.UHD Visualizer

(Image credit: WolfVision)

“The VZ-2.UHD Visualizer uses Wolfvision’s leading optics and innovative design at a budget price. The form factor creates one of the best visualizer experiences today and its minimalistic design elevates AV integrations.”

Xyte Device Cloud

(Image credit: Xyte)

“Xyte Device Cloud (XDC) is an exciting service that enables cloud services without the expense of coding professionals. It is a great way for smaller organizations to develop or partner to achieve as-a-service support for projects and installations.”

