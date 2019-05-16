Topics

AV Stumpfl Establishes Domestic Sales and Logistics Facility in the U.S.

AVStumpfl US Staff

The AV Stumpfl team now offers its U.S. customers direct support, repairs, and sales consultation services from its U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, GA.

"Last year's establishment of AV Stumpfl was a new chapter in our company history," said Todd Liedahl, managing director, AV Stumpfl. "Finding the right place was one thing, but building a strong U.S.-based team was even more important. We continue to see a lot of growth potential for both our projection screen and media server systems. Therefore, we think it is important to clearly communicate to our customers that they have a direct line in the U.S. to purchase from the manufacturer’s domestic facility.”

AV Stumpfl permanently stocks a large quantity of its projection screen products in the company's Atlanta warehouse, including the Monoblox, Vario, Fullwhite systems, and custom-made drape kits for all mobile projection screens.

The U.S. team will also offer consultative sales and support for its PIXERA media server systems. In addition, on-site training in a dedicated, fully-equipped training facility will be available.