AV Network Nation Sponsorship Opportunities Available

AV Network Nation (AVN²), a virtual tech discovery day, will be held on December 10, and there are plenty of sponsorship opportunities available for pro AV manufacturers and distributors.

Watch the video below to learn more about sponsoring AV Network Nation.

“Following the success of our AV/IT summit in August, we’re excited to be able to offer pro AV manufacturers and distributors the opportunity to create real connections using our dynamic virtual event platform that allows for real-time interaction,” said Adam Goldstein, VP/group publisher of Systems Contractor News. “All sponsors will receive detailed insight into booth visitors allowing their teams to have actionable follow up with attendees.”

“We are excited to join forces with Systems Contractor News and the team at Future,” added Tim Albright, founder, AVNation. “Dealers, AV techs, consultants, and sponsors will gain valuable insight into the future of the audiovisual industry.”

Current sponsors include:

Platinum Sponsors

Gold Sponsors

Networking Sponsors